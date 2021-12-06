Schwab to hire more than 700 tech employees, including 180 positions in DFW

The Charles Schwab Corporation announced Dec. 3 it is hiring for 700 technology roles nationally, across both Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade, adding to an existing national base of more than 32,000 employees. This includes approximately 180 open tech positions based in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Schwab, based in Westlake, said that this year a record number of investors turned to Schwab for help in navigating unprecedented market conditions. The firm’s core net new assets reached $396.0 billion for the first nine months of 2021, representing an 8% annualized organic growth rate. With the surge in client activity, Schwab has committed to developing a pipeline of talent to support its service to clients.

“It’s an exciting time to be at Schwab,” said Dennis Howard, Chief Information Officer at Schwab. “We saw nearly five million new brokerage accounts in the first half of this year and we’re continually working to improve on our clients’ experience. Our talented technologists power it all.”

Positions range from entry-level to senior positions, from software and network engineers to solutions and application architects, as well as cybersecurity professionals. The open roles are part of the firm’s nationwide recruitment efforts that include hiring across its employment centers, including Austin, San Francisco, Phoenix, Chicago, and Denver. Those interested in learning more or applying should visit Schwab’s careers page: https://www.aboutschwab.com/careers.

Howard added, “Our focus is on constantly innovating to better serve our clients. This approach to technology innovation — from cloud and AI to security and data —enables us to bring our clients products and experiences that are designed to help them most effectively reach their financial goals.”

Schwab recently announced a special five percent pay increase for current employees – in recognition of their unwavering service to clients and each other throughout the pandemic – in addition to added flexibility in working from home.

The firm continues to offer all employees competitive compensation and benefits, including a 28-day paid sabbatical every five years, annual paid time off, family and support services and paid parental leave/adoption reimbursement.