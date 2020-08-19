90.7 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Banking Simmons Bank Names Gainesville Community President
Banking

Simmons Bank Names Gainesville Community President

By FWBP Staff
Mike Crawley

Simmons Bank has named Mike Crawley community president for its Gainesville market, placing him at the helm of local strategy along with loan and deposit growth. Crawley’s hire follows on the heels of recent moves by the bank to bolster its brand and leadership in Texas, which represents Simmons’ largest asset base, the bank said in a news release.
“Mike brings nearly 35 years of industry experience to our Gainesville team and customers,” said Randy Hensarling, Texas regional president for Simmons Bank. “His expertise in all aspects of banking, management and credit is backed by an outstanding track record of community service, which matches Simmons’ own community bank culture.”
“Having the opportunity to enter a market that’s growing like this one is exciting at any time, but it’s especially meaningful during a season when businesses, families and individuals are counting more than ever on their bankers’ support to navigate financial challenges stemming from the coronavirus,” said Crawley.
Crawley joins Simmons from First United Bank, where he previously served as community president for Holdenville and Wewoka, Oklahoma.
He is a graduate of both the American Bankers Association Commercial Lending School and Northeastern State University.
https://simmonsbank.com

