Julie Stackhouse joins Simmons First National Corporation board of directors

Simmons First National Corporation (Nasdaq: SFNC) has added Julie Stackhouse to its board of directors. Stackhouse has also been added to the board of directors of the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Simmons Bank.

Stackhouse is a former executive vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, where she was responsible for, among other things, bank regulation, including supervision of bank holding companies and state member banks.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julie to our organization,” said George A. Makris Jr., Simmons’ chairman and chief executive officer. “Julie brings incredible insight and a tremendous understanding of our industry from her many years of working with financial institutions, and I am confident that she will be a valuable contributor as a member of our board.”

Simmons is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of approximately $22.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020. The company operations in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.