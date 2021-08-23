Smith named Small Business Champion

Ron Smith, Chief Growth Officer of Texas Trust Credit Union, was named Small Business Champion by the Arlington Black Chamber of Commerce.

The inaugural award was bestowed upon Smith for his “steadfast support of the black-owned business community” through his various leadership roles in the community and the chamber. Texas Trust Credit Union’s Chief Growth Officer Ron Smith receives Small Business Champion Award from Arlington Black Chamber of Commerce

Ninety percent of all Texas black-owned businesses are small businesses with fewer than five employees. As an advocate for small businesses and black-owned businesses, Smith has helped coach and mentor black-owned businesses and opened doors for them leading to new business opportunities.

Smith’s participation on the Texas Live! Community Advisory Committee was instrumental in advocating for small and minority owned businesses. His leadership paved the way for several black-owned businesses to secure significant contracts for the $4.5 billion mixed-use development that includes the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field. These contracts wouldn’t have been possible without Smith’s influence and support of these businesses.

“Ron Smith is a consummate professional who has kept Texas Trust Credit Union at the forefront of business and community development in Arlington and the Mid-Cities,” said Charles Jackson, President of the Arlington Black Chamber of Commerce. “He has become the standard bearer by which we judge other financial institutions and their respective representatives.”

Jackson added that Smith “truly values small businesses, making himself available to them and offering valuable insight that paints a clear picture for our members to accurately assess where they are and what they need to do next.”

“Ron has a keen business sense and continuously works to advance inclusivity and diversity within the credit union to ensure all people and businesses are equally served,” said Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union. “He is well deserving of this award and we are proud that he is part of our executive leadership team.”