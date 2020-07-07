SMU senior Henry Bryan to serve as AFIP summer intern

The Association of Finance & Insurance Professionals (AFIP) has selected Henry Bryan, a political communications major at Southern Methodist University, as its 2020 summer intern.

Bryan will support AFIP’s public awareness campaign to quell misconceptions about dealer-arranged financing and promote the value of AFIP-certified in-dealership finance and insurance professionals, the Colleyville-based organization said in an announcement.

“We are pleased that Mr. Bryan is supporting the launch of our campaign, delayed by COVID-19. He more than meets my three key criteria – a course of study aligned with our objectives, a top-tier GPA and stellar recommendations,” said Dave Robertson, AFIP’s executive director.

“AFIP is small enough to expose Henry to all facets of a going concern, but with a long-standing national footprint that allows for meaningful – and resumé bolstering – accomplishments,” Robertson said.

Bryan is from Seattle, Washington, and began his studies at SMU in 2017 in hopes of working with political campaigns and offices, bridging the communication gaps between politics and business, Bryan said.

Founded in 1989 by automotive industry stakeholders, the Association of Finance & Insurance Professionals is a nonprofit association that certifies dealership financial services personnel to a high level of competence in state and federal regulation compliance and requires adherence to a Code of Ethics.

www.afip.com

– FWBP Staff