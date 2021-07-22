Southlake firm invests in cybersecurity training company

Southlake-based private equity firm Gauge Capital on July 20 announced that it has partnered with the owners and management team of NINJIO LLC to recapitalize the cybersecurity awareness training company.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in ‎Westlake Village, California, NINJIO is a cybersecurity awareness training company that offers engaging, 3 to 4-minute Hollywood-style micro-learning videos that teach organizations, employees and families about cybersecurity, breaches and easily avoidable threats. In 2021, NINJIO launched NINJIO PHISH, a natively integrated phishing simulator that allows customers to test and quantify human vulnerability safely and proactively.

“We look forward to partnering with Gauge Capital and are excited about the resources they bring to the table” said Zack Schuler, CEO and founder of NINJIO. “With a proven track record and extensive network in the tech-enabled education and training space, we knew from day one that Gauge was the right partner for NINJIO in terms of strategy, fit and goals for the business.”

Tom McKelvey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Gauge Capital said, “We have been impressed with what Zack and the rest of the NINJIO team have built and are excited about the company’s mission to equip every-day people with the knowledge they need to protect themselves against cyberthreats. NINJIO has established a reputation of excellence through its unique and engaging content, and we look forward to achieving our shared vision for growth.”

As part of the investment, McKelvey and Sam Smith from Gauge Capital have joined the company’s Board of Directors. Vista Point Advisors, a San Francisco-based boutique investment bank, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to NINJIO.