Southlake private equity firm invests in school safety tech company

Southlake-based Gauge Capital has partnered with the owners and management team of CENTEGIX to provide growth capital and recapitalize the company. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Atlanta, CENTEGIX provides location-aware emergency communications, provided through an IoT and SaaS platform. The company’s award-winning platform, CrisisAlert, is enabled by a wearable badge with a single button which staff members push in the event of any type of emergency, from the everyday to the extreme. Once activated, the platform alerts first responders of the emergency situation and initiates audio and visual notifications across the entire campus. Additionally, critical incident information, such as room-level location and the initiating party, can be immediately sent to 911 to minimize response time, creating a more favorable outcome. The CrisisAlert platform is utilized by thousands of schools across the country, helping to protect staff members and students, and has successfully been used over 60,000 times for training and real-world incidents.

“When we founded CENTEGIX with the simple goal of empowering every teacher and staff member with a wearable panic button, we could not have imagined the market’s tremendous response to the CrisisAlert system. We are excited and humbled to partner with Gauge Capital as we enter the next exciting stage of growth,” said Daniel Dooley, founder of CENTEGIX. “Gauge Capital distinguished themselves through their understanding of our market and because of the strong cultural alignment. For us, growth is about the fulfillment of our mission and means more lives saved through positive outcomes to bad situations,” said Matthew Stevens, CEO of CENTEGIX.

Tom McKelvey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Gauge Capital, said, “We have been impressed with what Daniel, Matt, and the rest of the CENTEGIX team have built and are excited about the Company’s mission to protect our schools, hospitals, and hospitality facilities. CENTEGIX has established a reputation of excellence through its wearable-based emergency communications platform, and we look forward to achieving our shared vision for growth.”

As part of the investment, Tom McKelvey and Sam Smith from Gauge Capital have joined the Company’s Board of Directors. Berkery Noyes, a New York-based boutique investment bank, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to CENTEGIX.