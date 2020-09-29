Southside Bancshares rings NASDAQ bell

Southside Bancshares Inc. (Nasdaq: SBSI), the holding company of Southside Bank, rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Sept. 28, 2020 from 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. CDT in celebration of the Bank’s 60th anniversary.

Lee R. Gibson, President and CEO, will preside over the virtual event and be joined by members of the company’s leadership team.

Southside Bancshares rings opening bell on Sept. 28 in New York City. The NASDAQ sign is on the side of the 4 Times Square, also formerly known as the Condé Nast Building, is a skyscraper in Times Square in Midtown Manhattan, New York. Photography courtesy of Nasdaq, Inc.

“We are proud to celebrate Southside’s 60th anniversary, which reflects our rich history of serving our customers, communities and shareholders,” said Gibson. “It is an honor to commemorate this significant milestone with Nasdaq, who has been an exceptional partner to us for the past 22 years.”

A live stream and playback of the Nasdaq opening bell will be available at: https://livestream.com/nasdaqmedia.