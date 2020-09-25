82.9 F
Fort Worth
Friday, September 25, 2020
- Advertisements -
Banking Southside Bancshares to ring NASDAQ opening bell on Monday, Sept. 28
BankingBusiness

Southside Bancshares to ring NASDAQ opening bell on Monday, Sept. 28

By FWBP Staff

Southside Bank

Other News

Government

Probe into ‘discarded’ ballots becomes campaign outrage fuel

AP News -
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The news release from a U.S....
Read more
News

NASA astronaut plans to cast her ballot from space station

AP News -
ALEX SANZ Associated Press ATLANTA (AP) — NASA astronaut Kate Rubins told The Associated Press on Friday that she...
Read more
News

Pair charged for plot to attack White House, Trump Tower

AP News -
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Federal authorities have arrested two men on terror charges for allegedly plotting to bomb or shoot up sites...
Read more
Sports

Stanley Cup Final: Lightning’s Stamkos out for Game 4

AP News -
By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Steven Stamkos made a lasting mark on this Stanley...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Southside Bancshares Inc. (Nasdaq: SBSI), the holding company of Southside Bank, will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Sept. 28, 2020 from 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. CDT in celebration of the Bank’s 60th anniversary.  Lee R. Gibson, President and CEO, will preside over the virtual event and be joined by members of the company’s leadership team.

“We are proud to celebrate Southside’s 60th anniversary, which reflects our rich history of serving our customers, communities and shareholders,” said Gibson.  “It is an honor to commemorate this significant milestone with Nasdaq, who has been an exceptional partner to us for the past 22 years.”

A live stream and playback of the Nasdaq opening bell will be available at: https://livestream.com/nasdaqmedia.  

Previous articleWhat to Know: Homes, more homes and one hit and then several hits
Next articleNew measurements show moon has hazardous radiation levels
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Banking

Encore Bank announces DFW expansion; names Fort Worth president

FWBP Staff -
Encore Bank Vice Chairman and President Phillip Jett announced Sept. 23 the expansion of Encore Bank into Dallas and Fort Worth and the hiring of...
Read more
Business

New Master-Plan 1,000 home community set for Northlake

FWBP Staff -
Taylor Morrison has announced The Ridge at Northlake, a new master-planned community located near Northlake in Denton County...
Read more
Business

Mortgage rates tick up to 2.9%, remain at historic lows

AP News -
By MATT OTT By The Associated Press SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages rose...
Read more
Business

Mars drops Uncle Ben’s, reveals new name for rice brand

AP News -
By ALEXANDRA OLSON AP Business WriterNEW YORK (AP) — The Uncle Ben's rice brand is getting a new name: Ben's Original.Parent firm...
Read more
Banking

Texas Rangers and Comerica Bank team up to help woman-owned and minority-owned small businesses

FWBP Staff -
The Texas Rangers and Comerica Bank are teaming up to help woman-owned or minority-owned small businesses in the...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101