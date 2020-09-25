Southside Bancshares to ring NASDAQ opening bell on Monday, Sept. 28

Southside Bancshares Inc. (Nasdaq: SBSI), the holding company of Southside Bank, will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Sept. 28, 2020 from 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. CDT in celebration of the Bank’s 60th anniversary. Lee R. Gibson, President and CEO, will preside over the virtual event and be joined by members of the company’s leadership team.

“We are proud to celebrate Southside’s 60th anniversary, which reflects our rich history of serving our customers, communities and shareholders,” said Gibson. “It is an honor to commemorate this significant milestone with Nasdaq, who has been an exceptional partner to us for the past 22 years.”

A live stream and playback of the Nasdaq opening bell will be available at: https://livestream.com/nasdaqmedia.