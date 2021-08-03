Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Southside promotes Blackstone to chief retail officer

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
Cindy Blackstone

Southside Bank has announced the promotion of Cindy Blackstone to Chief Retail Officer. Previously serving as Director of Retail Banking, Blackstone has been instrumental in creating numerous operational efficiencies to continually improve the customer banking experience.

As Chief Retail Officer, Blackstone will utilize her vast banking knowledge and experience to lead retail personnel and operations for the Bank’s 55 branches throughout Texas. In addition, she will oversee customer care operations, including the call center, digital customer service and Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs), which offer customers the convenience of an ATM plus the benefit of speaking with a live teller.

“We are extremely proud to announce the promotion of Cindy Blackstone to Chief Retail Officer,” said Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside Bank. “Throughout her outstanding 22-year career with Southside, Cindy has served in numerous key roles. We look forward to the continued impact of her leadership in providing exceptional customer service and modern banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

