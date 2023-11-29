Southside Bank lands top ranking in national survey

Southside Bank has been named one of the nation’s Best Banks to Work For and ranked number one among all Texas banks.

With locations all across the Fort Worth-Dallas area, Tyler-based Southside Bank received the designation from American Banker, a national trade publication covering the financial services industry. American Banker partners with research firm Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees, Southside said in a news release.

A total of 90 U.S. banks earned a spot in the 2023 ranking of Best Banks to Work For based on an anonymous employee survey and a thorough review of the benefits and perks offered, the release said. The complete list of Best Banks to Work For can be found on the American Banker website.

“The banks recognized on this list are trying hard to create workplaces that employees want to join,” said Chana R. Schoenberger, editor-in-chief of American Banker. “Especially during this moment when companies are experiencing a shift in how, where, and how much employees work, banks are paying attention to how they can best retain their people.”

Southside Bank was ranked No. 24 among all U.S. banks on the 2023 list and was the highest-ranking Texas bank. This is the second year in a row that Southside Bank has been recognized by the annual Best Banks to Work For program.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involved a two-step process, Southside said. The first step, accounting for approximately 25% of the total evaluation, consisted of evaluating each participating bank’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The remaining 75% of the process consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determined the final ranking.

To be considered for participation, banks had to be in business for a minimum of one year and had to have at least 50 employees working in the United States. Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process and also analyzed the data to determine the final ranking.

“I am incredibly proud of our exceptional team for their unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence,” said Lee Gibson, Southside Bank President and CEO. “Being named to this list is no small feat and is a true testament to the hard work and outstanding service that our team members provide to our customers and community – it is truly well-deserved.”

Southside Bank, a community-focused financial institution offering a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses, operates 55 branches and a network of 73 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, and the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, and Houston areas. Serving customers since 1960, the bank had approximately $7.97 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2023.