Southside Bank opening new Houston location

Southside Bank has announced the opening of a new location at 1800 Post Oak Blvd., Ste. 300 in Houston. The office is scheduled to open on April 12, and will primarily serve the commercial loan market in the Houston area.

Commercial lending officers Adam Gonzalez, Liela Raglin and Alice Yang will office at the Post Oak location in Uptown Houston. Collectively, the team brings years of lending experience and knowledge as well as extensive involvement in the community.

“We are excited to open this location and grow the Bank’s presence in the Houston region,” said Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside Bank. “Our experienced team of locally established lenders is committed to providing lending solutions that meet the needs of our customers and the greater Houston area.”

The new office expands the Bank’s footprint in the Houston region. Southside has operated a retail branch inside the Kingwood H-E-B grocery store at 19529 Northpark Drive since 2019.