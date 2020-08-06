86.8 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Banking

Southside Bank receives Texas Bankers Association 2020 Cornerstone Award

By FWBP Staff
Bank

Other News

Culture

Billy Bob’s the world’s largest … restaurant?

FWBP Staff -
The World’s Largest Honky-Tonk – or is that Restaurant? – is set to open again. Billy Bob’s Texas, along...
Read more
Banking

Southside Bank receives Texas Bankers Association 2020 Cornerstone Award

FWBP Staff -
TYLER – Southside Bank has been named a Cornerstone Award recipient by the Texas Bankers Association (TBA) for...
Read more
Entertainment

Opera and the McCammon Voice Competition Committee cancel 2020 event

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth Opera (FWO) and the McCammon Voice Competition Committee announced August 5 that the 2020 Competition has...
Read more
Culture

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of world’s 1st atomic attack

AP News -
By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated PressHIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The dwindling witnesses to the world's first atomic bombing marked its 75th anniversary Thursday,...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

TYLER – Southside Bank has been named a Cornerstone Award recipient by the Texas Bankers Association (TBA) for the second year in a row. The Cornerstone Award recognizes Texas banks for strong commitment to their communities, and Southside Bank was selected for their development of the Retail Banking Internship Program.
Southside Bank partnered with Tyler Independent School District to launch the inaugural Retail Banking Internship Program for high school students during the 2018-2019 school year. The program was developed to prepare students to confidently transition into the workplace, the bank said in a news release.
Throughout the 16-week program, interns received one-on-one instruction from a dedicated Southside Bank mentor that covered numerous aspects of financial literacy and banking. The program also gave students the opportunity to participate in corporate training, tour multiple bank departments, and learn about processes like lending and deposit imaging. Interns completed the program by visiting with Southside Bank executives, who presented them with a certificate and scholarship.
“Southside Bank is extremely honored to receive a 2020 Cornerstone Award for the Retail Banking Internship Program,” said Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside Bank. “We strongly believe in the value of supporting education, and the Retail Banking Internship Program helps prepare students to be successful in college and their future careers. Due to the program’s success, we have expanded to additional school districts and look forward to investing in the financial education of more students.”
This marks the third time Southside Bank has received the Cornerstone Award from the TBA. Southside Bank has also been recognized for a youth savings account program and Junior Achievement’s Reverse JA in a Day event, which brings students to the Bank for a day of learning.
– FWBP Staff

Previous articleOpera and the McCammon Voice Competition Committee cancel 2020 event
Next articleBilly Bob’s the world’s largest … restaurant?
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Banking

Q2 Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39 million in its second quarter.The Austin, Texas-based...
Read more
Banking

Weaver Expands San Diego, California Office

FWBP Staff -
  Weaver, a top-35 national CPA and advisory firm based in Houston, has announced expansion of its San Diego...
Read more
Banking

RI issues tax refunds signed by Walt Disney, Mickey Mouse

AP News -
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island mistakenly sent more than 175 tax refund checks signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, rather...
Read more
Banking

Hilltop Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) _ Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $128.5 million.The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings...
Read more
Banking

Affiliated Bank promotes Stacy Williams

FWBP Staff -
Affiliated Bank has promoted Stacy Williams to Director of Residential Finance. Williams began...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101