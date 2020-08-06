Southside Bank receives Texas Bankers Association 2020 Cornerstone Award

TYLER – Southside Bank has been named a Cornerstone Award recipient by the Texas Bankers Association (TBA) for the second year in a row. The Cornerstone Award recognizes Texas banks for strong commitment to their communities, and Southside Bank was selected for their development of the Retail Banking Internship Program.

Southside Bank partnered with Tyler Independent School District to launch the inaugural Retail Banking Internship Program for high school students during the 2018-2019 school year. The program was developed to prepare students to confidently transition into the workplace, the bank said in a news release.

Throughout the 16-week program, interns received one-on-one instruction from a dedicated Southside Bank mentor that covered numerous aspects of financial literacy and banking. The program also gave students the opportunity to participate in corporate training, tour multiple bank departments, and learn about processes like lending and deposit imaging. Interns completed the program by visiting with Southside Bank executives, who presented them with a certificate and scholarship.

“Southside Bank is extremely honored to receive a 2020 Cornerstone Award for the Retail Banking Internship Program,” said Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside Bank. “We strongly believe in the value of supporting education, and the Retail Banking Internship Program helps prepare students to be successful in college and their future careers. Due to the program’s success, we have expanded to additional school districts and look forward to investing in the financial education of more students.”

This marks the third time Southside Bank has received the Cornerstone Award from the TBA. Southside Bank has also been recognized for a youth savings account program and Junior Achievement’s Reverse JA in a Day event, which brings students to the Bank for a day of learning.

– FWBP Staff