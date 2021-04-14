69.5 F
Southside names Ramsier, Ferrell to Capital Markets CRE positions

FWBP Staff

Southside Bank has announced that Patrick Ramsier has been named President of Capital Markets CRE and will lead the financial institution’s capital markets commercial real estate activities. Ramsier brings more than 35 years of commercial real estate finance experience.  Prior to joining Southside he recently built a successful, on-book commercial real estate platform originating $6B in committed volume and managed a multi-billion dollar portfolio.  Ramsier also served as a senior executive at two local real estate development companies specializing in acquisitions and finance.

Southside Bank has named Jonathan Ferrell as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets CRE and will help lead the financial institution’s capital markets commercial real estate activities. Ferrell is a seasoned and well-established real estate lender following 16 years in the industry. He brings extensive experience in multifamily, office and retail lending sourced through CRE loan brokers. Ferrell is a native of Tyler, Texas and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

