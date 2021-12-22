TCU names Safran as chief investment officer

Jason R. Safran, CFA, has been named chief investment officer at Texas Christian University after serving in an interim capacity since Aug. 1.

Safran replaces James “Jim” Hille, TCU’s first chief investment officer, who retired after 15 years of service.

Safran has been with TCU nine years and was named to the position following a national search.

“After an extensive national search and meeting with many outstanding candidates, Mr. Safran was clearly the top choice. I am delighted that Jason has accepted this position and that we are able to leverage his experience and knowledge,” Chancellor Victor J. Boschini, Jr. said. “His contributions over the years to TCU’s financial stability and his deep relationships at the university ensure continuity in stewarding our investments in support of the TCU mission. Under his care and as a key part of our leadership team, our growing endowment will position TCU for its next 150 years of educating Horned Frogs.”

Safran will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the university’s endowment assets of more than $2 billion. He will develop and oversee TCU’s short- and long-term investment plans, allocate assets and pursue investment decisions that enhance risk-adjusted returns.

“I’m thrilled to take on this challenging role, and am looking forward to continuing the momentum we have achieved,” Safran said. “It’s gratifying to be able to support my alma mater through careful oversight of the endowment and steward resources that will even further enhance the TCU experience and our academic mission.”

Safran joined TCU’s endowment team in August 2012 and served as senior asset manager. Prior to that he was a senior investment analyst for Texas Capital Bank, and he served as portfolio manager for Smith Asset Management, L.P., where he was responsible for relative-value equity strategies.

Safran earned a BBA in finance at TCU and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin. He is a chartered financial analyst and has served as a director of the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.