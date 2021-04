BRANDON HAYES B. Hayes As a result of the winter storms that hit Texas in mid-February, Governor Greg Abbott declared the state of Texas a disaster area on February 12, 2021. This declaration triggered a potential temporary property tax exemption in all county appraisal districts to help offset the financial impact experienced by Texas residents […]

