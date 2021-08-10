Texas-based tax services firm acquires property tax firm in Ontario

Dallas-based Ryan , a global tax services and software provider, on Aug. 10 announced the acquisition of the assets of PS Johnson, a leading property tax consulting firm in Ontario. PS Johnson specializes in prosecuting property tax appeals for corporate clients, negotiating tax issues with municipalities, and resolving property tax issues. This strategic acquisition further strengthens Ryan’s position as the market leader in North American property tax, according to a news release. No price for the transaction was released.

“Our property tax team has grown tremendously in Canada over the last few years,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “The addition of PS Johnson provides additional capabilities to our Ontario team and will provide the Firm’s clients with access to a national network of experienced experts in property tax reduction and mitigation.”

As part of the acquisition, senior professionals from PS Johnson will be joining Ryan, while Phill Johnson, the firm’s founder, will be retiring from the property tax industry. Mr. Johnson will facilitate the transition of PS Johnson’s clients to Ryan.

“Ryan’s track record of exemplary client service and the Firm’s award-winning work environment give me assurance that PS Johnson’s clients and professionals will be in good hands,” said Mr. Johnson. “I am looking forward to working alongside Ryan’s leadership team to successfully onboard our valued and longstanding clients.”