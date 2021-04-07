Texas Capital Bank appoints head of corporate banking

Texas Capital Bank, N.A., and its parent company Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), on April 7 announced that Julia Harman has been appointed to the newly created position of Head of Corporate Banking, effective immediately.

This appointment reflects the company’s commitment to grow its commercial and industrial (C&I) offering through broader and more tailored services for larger clients, according to the Dallas-based bank. Harman will report directly to Rob C. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Texas Capital Bank N.A. and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.

As Head of Corporate Banking, Harman will be responsible for directing Texas Capital Bank’s client coverage teams that serve the larger private and public companies within the bank’s footprint, as well as certain national industry verticals.

Harman joins Texas Capital Bank from Truist Financial Corporation where she most recently served as North Texas Regional President since 2019. Prior to that, she held various roles with SunTrust Bank and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, including serving as Market President of the North Texas region where she was responsible for the firm’s commercial banking expansion efforts in North Texas. She also served as a Managing Director within SunTrust Robinson Humphrey’s corporate banking team. Ms. Harman brings significant expertise in corporate banking in working with mid- and large-cap companies.