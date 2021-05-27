Texas Capital Bank makes leadership appointments

Texas Capital Bank N.A., and its parent company Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), on May 27 announced several leadership appointments:

Joe Valenzuela as Senior Manager, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, effective May 19, 2021;

Don Goin as Chief Information Officer, effective May 27, 2021; and

Madison Simm as President of Mortgage Finance, following the retirement of Jack Nunnery, effective August 2, 2021.

As Vice President, Senior Manager, DEI, Valenzuela will work closely with the leadership team and the company’s DEI council, and he will engage the company’s employees to accelerate its efforts to build a culture that embraces diverse voices and perspectives, and attracts world-class diverse talent, according to a Texas Capital news release.

As Chief Information Officer, Goin will oversee the company’s sizeable technology organization, its long-term technological strategies, and the innovative solutions it provides its clients. He will oversee the company’s use of technology to execute its business strategy, drive agility, improve efficiency, and build an exceptional client digital experience.

Simm, currently Mortgage Finance Executive Vice President at Texas Capital Bank, will succeed MNunnery as President of Mortgage Finance upon retirement. In this role, Simm will be responsible for overseeing all business solutions delivered through the bank’s Mortgage industry vertical, including Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Specialty Lending, and Treasury and Liquidity.

“Today’s leadership appointments represent another important step as we continue to transform our business to better serve our clients, colleagues, and communities,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. “Diversity has been a key focus area for our bank, and we believe Joe will be extremely valuable in leading our efforts to drive diversity, equity, and inclusion, which in turn will strengthen our bank’s position. We also look forward to welcoming Don, who will be instrumental in helping us deliver enhanced service offerings and solutions to our clients by leveraging advanced technology.”

Holmes continued, “On behalf of the leadership team, I’d like to congratulate Madison on his promotion to President of Mortgage Finance. The division has performed very well over the past few years, and Madison has worked closely with Jack and has been a critical part of those efforts. We look forward to benefiting from his expertise in this new role as we propel our business forward to greater levels of growth. We also want to thank Jack for his innumerable contributions over the past 14 years and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

From the news release:

About Joe Valenzuela

Valenzuela served as Executive Director of Diversity & Inclusion at Superior Review from October 2009 to October 2020. In this role, he curated a Minority Business Enterprise that combined analytics with human capital to help Fortune 50 companies manage and mitigate complex legal projects. Prior to this, Valenzuela was an Agent Management at State Farm Insurance from August 2007 to August 2009, where he opened and operated a State Farm Insurance agency. He was responsible for operations, marketing, sales distribution channels, and market share. He was also recognized as a national leading agency, selected to train incoming agents after only one year of operation, and achieved consistent recognition and awards for accelerating sales leadership on a national level. Prior to this, Valenzuela served as Vice President of JDW Insurance from August 2004 to August 2007, where he led the Emerging Markets and Personal Lines Department. . Before that, he served as Multicultural Manager at State Farm from June 1994 to August 2004, where he helped design, launch, and manage the company’s Multicultural program.

Valenzuela received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas at El Paso. He is an Advisory Board Director and Former President of Boys & Girls Club of the El Paso Board and Chair of the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council.

About Don Goin

Goin has successfully led large-scale technology organizations and digital transformations in banking and financial services over the past 18 years. He has served as CIO and Director of T&O at Santander Consumer, Digital Operations Officer at Capital One Financial Services, and CIO at Capital One Auto Financing. During the past three years, he has worked as a consulting CIO and CIO advisor for his namesake company, focused on technology consulting, staffing, offshore development, and managed services.

Goin began his career as a software engineer for Raytheon E-Systems. Since then, he has held progressive technology leadership positions at RealPage, Southwest Airlines, and IONA Technologies. He served as a member of the Technology Advisory Committee of St. Jude Charities for over 10 years.

Goin earned a bachelor’s in computer science from the University of Texas, Dallas, and pursued graduate studies at Duke University. He also served honorably in the Unites States Marine Corps.

About Madison Simm

Simm has served as Mortgage Finance Executive Vice President of Texas Capital Bank since March 2019. In this role, he transformed the Company’s servicing business and drove capital ratio improvement through regulatory capital relief of warehouse lending business from credit risk transfer. Prior to this role, Simm was amongst the company’s largest clients and helped pilot new products and services for Texas Capital Bank, including warehouse financing for expanded mortgage products, MSR financing, equipment financing, and working capital lines of credit. As Chief Financial Officer at Pacific Union Financial, he helped grow the company to a top GNMA issuer and servicer. He also led debt capital raises in 2014 and 2017, and sale to Mr. Cooper (Nationstar) in 2019. Prior to this, he held senior positions with Lehman Brothers (Aurora Loan Services) and Wells Fargo.

Simm received a Bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry & Mathematics from the University of California, San Diego, and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Regis University.