84.2 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Banking Texas Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
Banking

Texas Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
Texas Capital Bank logo

Other News

Banking

BOK Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $154 million.The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based bank said it had...
Read more
Banking

Texas Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) _ Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $57.1 million.The bank, based in Dallas, said it...
Read more
Sports

Pandemic World Series draws smallest crowd in over century

AP News -
By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Julie and Lance Smith walked through the mostly empty...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 1 COVID death

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Wednesday, Oct. 21 reported one COVID-19 death. The deceased was a man from Haltom City in his...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


DALLAS (AP) _ Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $57.1 million.
The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of $1.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.
The holding company for Texas Capital Bank posted revenue of $304.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $267.9 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $254 million.

Texas Capital shares have fallen 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $38.50, a drop of 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCBI

Previous articlePandemic World Series draws smallest crowd in over century
Next articleBOK Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Latest News

Banking

BOK Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $154 million.The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based bank said it had...
Read more
Banking

After explosive growth at Square, Chase launches own version

AP News -
NEW YORK (AP) — After watching the explosive growth at electronic payment start-ups like Jack Dorsey's Square, JPMorgan Chase has launched its...
Read more
Banking

Gateway opens mortgage center in Keller

FWBP Staff -
Gateway Mortgage Group, a division of Gateway First Bank, has opened a new mortgage center in Keller. The...
Read more
Banking

UMB Bank continues growth in DFW market

Robert Francis -
UMB Bank Market Share 2020 UMB ranks No. 1 for market share in its headquarters of Kansas City with 23%...
Read more
Banking

Commentary: Five Trends that could define our post-coronavirus lives

FWBP Staff -
Richard Holt and Joan D’Amico As the Metroplex continues to grapple with the impact of COVID-19,...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101