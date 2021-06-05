Texas company among 9 IPOs scheduled for week of June 7

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of June 7

TaskUs – New Braunfels, Texas, 13.2 million shares, priced $22-$24, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TASK. Business: Provides outsourced customer support and content review services to tech firms. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Baird, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair are acting as joint book-runners for the offering. Blackstone, TD Securities, BTIG, Fifth Third Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, C.L. King & Associates and Penserra Securities LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. TaskUs has approximately 27,500 employees across eighteen locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.

1stdibs.com – New York, 5.8 millions shares, priced $18-$21, managed by BofA Securities/Barclays. Proposed Nasdaq symbol DIBS. Business: Online marketplace for art, jewelry, antiques and other luxury goods.

Alzamend Neuro – Tampa, Fla., 2.5 million shares, priced at $5, managed by Spartan Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ALZN. Business: Preclinical biotech developing therapies for Alzheimer’s disease.

Grove – Henderson, Nevada, 2.2 million shares, priced $4.50-$5.50, managed by Kingswood Capital Markets. Proposed Nasdaq symbol GRVI. Business: Makes and sells CBD products.

LifeStance Health Group – Scottsdale, Ariz., 40 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LFST. Business: Provides outpatient mental health services.

Marqeta – Oakland, 45.5 million shares, priced $20-$24, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MQ. Business: Provides an open API platform for card issuing and digital payments.

monday.com – Tel Aviv, Israel, 3.7 million shares, priced $125-$140, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MNDY. Business: Provides a project management platform for businesses and school.

Zeta Global Holdings – New York, 22.7 million shares, priced $10-$12, managed by Morgan Stanley/BofA Securities. Proposed NYSE symbol ZETA. Business: Offers a customer data platform with automated marketing and advertising tools.

Zhangmen Education – Shanghai, China, 3.6 million shares, priced $11-$13, managed by Morgan Stanley/Credit Suisse. Proposed NYSE ZME. Business: Chinese online after-school tutoring platform.