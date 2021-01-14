Dominion Payroll acquires PayLogic with Texas operations

Richmond, Virginia-based payroll and human resources firm Dominion Payroll announced in January that it has acquired Louisville, Kentucky-based PayLogic.

Adding to offices in the Carolinas, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, PayLogic will become the Kentucky branch for Dominion Payroll.

“Our expansion into Kentucky and southern Indiana are part of our overall growth strategy as we continue to deliver our special brand of workforce solutions and customer-first service,” says David Fratkin, President of Dominion Payroll.

Dominion Payroll was founded in 2002 and has to seven regional offices, including one in Dallas, serving thousands of clients in all 50 states, the company said in a news release.

Dominion Payroll plans a significant investment in technology and infrastructure to better serve a growing client base throughout the southeast, the company said.

Current PayLogic customers will experience no disruption in service and will gain access to an expanded suite of HR tools, cloud-based workforce solutions, and industry-leading client support.

“Following a year of unprecedented challenges, we are thrilled to continue supporting entrepreneurship and innovation in the communities we serve in the Louisville area. It is truly a privilege to build on the superior service that PayLogic has brought its customers over the past 20 years,” says Dominion Payroll CEO, David Gallagher.

PayLogic’s staff has been retained by Dominion Payroll with plans to add new positions through the year.