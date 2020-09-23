72.1 F
Texas Rangers and Comerica Bank team up to help woman-owned and minority-owned...
BankingNonprofit

Texas Rangers and Comerica Bank team up to help woman-owned and minority-owned small businesses

By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Texas Rangers and Comerica Bank are teaming up to help woman-owned or minority-owned small businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Rally Back contest aims to help both minority and women-owned businesses overcome the struggles that have accompanied the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Woman-owned or minority-owned businesses in a 50-mile radius of Globe Life Field are eligible to enter the contest. The last day to enter is this Sunday, Sept. 27.

Eligible businesses are invited to apply for the Rally Back contest at www.texasrangers.com/rallyback.
To enter, eligible businesses must submit a video or essay that details “Why their business is valuable to the community and to Rangers fans everywhere.”
Entries will be judged based on what struggles and obstacles they had to overcome to successfully build their business, and how they support and add value to their community. The panel will also consider originality and connection and experience with the Texas Rangers.

Following the conclusion of the initial entry period, the top three selected entries will be invited to pitch their business in-person at Globe Life Field. The judging panel includes Rangers’ executives, as well as Rangers alumni and Comerica Bank representatives.
The grand prize winner will win advertising and marketing support for their small business during the Rangers 2021 season. Marketing promotion including social posts on @Rangers, promotional radio spots during the 2021 season, and an ad in the Rangers 2021 program.
The grand prize winner will also receive four tickets to a 2021 Rangers game at Globe Life Field, as well as a private suite night provided by Comerica Bank. Two runner up finalists will be honored with recognition in a @Rangers social post, and four tickets to a 2021 Rangers game at Globe Life Field.
