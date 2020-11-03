District Barbershop is grand prize winner in Rangers and Comerica contest

57.3 F
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Texas Rangers and Comerica Bank have named Fort Worth’s District Barbershop as the Grand Prize winner of the Rally Back with the Rangers contest. 

The contest is designed to support women-owned and minority-owned small businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area.

District Barbershop, owned by Edward and Amy Ramirez, has three locations, one of which opened this year.

“Winning Rally Back with the Rangers is an extraordinary opportunity to share our vision of service and community by providing exposure and opportunities for longevity on a level that we couldn’t have on our own,” District Barbershop Co-Owner Amy Ramirez said in a Texas Rangers news release.
The Rally Back contest was designed to help minority and women-owned businesses overcome the struggles that have accompanied the COVID-19 Pandemic.
To enter, eligible businesses submitted a video or essay that detailed “Why their business is valuable to the Community and to Rangers fans everywhere.”
Select entries were invited to pitch their business in-person at Texas Live! in front of Rangers’ executives, Comerica Bank Middle Market Group Manager and Texas Women’s Business Resource Group Chair Margareth Fanini Aviles, and former Rangers’ pitcher Darren Oliver.
Robinson LaRue Consulting Co LLC and Precious Petals were also honored as runner-up finalists. Both businesses were honored with recognition in a @Rangers social post, and also received four tickets to a 2021 Rangers game at Globe Life Field.
District Barbershop won advertising and marketing support during the Rangers 2021 season. Marketing promotion includes posts on @Rangers social channels, promotional radio spots during the 2021 season, and an ad in a Rangers 2021 program.
They also received four tickets to a 2021 Rangers game at Globe Life Field, as well as a private suite night provided by Comerica Bank.

