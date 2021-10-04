Texas Trust CFO announces plans to retire

David Pickney, Chief Financial Officer of Texas Trust Credit Union, plans to retire this year, bringing to an end his distinguished career at the credit union.

As CFO, Pickney had an integral role in the development and execution of Texas Trust’s financial strategy. During his tenure, the credit union grew from six branches to 22 and more than doubled its assets, from $673 million to $1.7 billion. He led with disciplined decision making, implementing sound financial practices that created a diversified and well-managed financial institution delivering stable earnings.



Pickney joined Texas Trust in 2010. Since then he directed and managed the credit union’s financial planning and accounting teams, including Commercial Lending, Internal Audit and Compliance, Insurance and Investment Services, IT, Risk Management, as well as the operations of Texas Trust’s Credit Union Service Organizations.

“David is one of the finest human beings I have ever met. He is calm, compassionate, and has provided great counsel in his leadership here,” said Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union. “He is a true example of success and has worked diligently to position Texas Trust for long-term prosperity.”

Willy Kelsey, President of Texas Trust, added, “David’s dedication and integrity, coupled with his positive, calm demeanor will be missed. A good teammate, wise visionary, a great friend. Words fall short when it comes to the impact David has had on the organization and all who have worked with him. He leaves a legacy of achievement and encouragement.”

Pickney’s retirement plans include recreational travel with his wife through the U.S. and Canada and spending more time with his five adult children and seven grandchildren.

“I will miss the camaraderie,” said Pickney. “Texas Trust is a ‘one of a kind’ place, with a great Board of Directors, a fantastic CEO, and a leadership team that cares.”

On Sept. 30, Texas Federal Credit Union of Dallas announced it intends to merge with Arlington-based Texas Trust Credit Union.

The merger plans have been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, the Texas Credit Union Department, and the members of Texas Federal Credit Union.

Members of Texas Federal Credit Union voted to approve the merger. The newly combined credit union will have 22 locations and more than 130,000 members, with assets of $1.7 billion.