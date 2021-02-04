61.1 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, February 4, 2021
Search
Home Banking

Texas Trust breaks ground on third Grand Prairie location

FWBP Staff
Texas Trust Credit Union Grand Prairie courtesy

Texas Trust Credit Union has broken ground on a new branch at South Carrier Parkway and I-20 in Grand Prairie.

The credit union has a 4,280-square-foot building under construction that that fast-growing area near Fish Creek Preserve.

The new full-service branch will also serve as a community hub, with a community room, partner office, and a unique convertible outdoor space for small events. There will be three drive-thru lanes and the branch will also offer checking and deposit services, mortgages for new homes or refinancing, loans for cars and recreational vehicles, low-interest credit cards, and other services.

The building will be a modern structure with exterior facades in limestone, adobe brick, and weathered wood accents highlighted with a sweeping volume of “Texas Trust Blue” metal and glass, which will glow with blue light during the night. The interior will feature clean, bright, and polished aesthetics warmed with wood accents.

L. Keeley Construction of St. Louis worked with Oculus, Inc., on the design and will oversee the building project.

This will be Texas Trust’s third branch in Grand Prairie and 20th in the state. The branch opening is scheduled for late 2021.

“We have been part of the Grand Prairie community since 1948. We are excited to see all the recent growth and to be part of its expansion,” said Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union. “Our goal is to continue to help our members in Grand Prairie have convenient access to financial services that will help them build brighter financial futures.”

Photo by Hoang Nguyen – Life Stories by Hoang Photography. Pictured is the Executive Team of Texas Trust Credit Union breaking ground on its new branch in Grand Prairie at I-20 and S. Carrier Parkway.
Previous articleDoggett named executive vp of Stream’s Fort Worth office
Next articleStreetLights opens The Jackson in Arlington
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,361FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,787FollowersFollow
80SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.