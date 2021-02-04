Texas Trust breaks ground on third Grand Prairie location

Texas Trust Credit Union has broken ground on a new branch at South Carrier Parkway and I-20 in Grand Prairie.

The credit union has a 4,280-square-foot building under construction that that fast-growing area near Fish Creek Preserve.

The new full-service branch will also serve as a community hub, with a community room, partner office, and a unique convertible outdoor space for small events. There will be three drive-thru lanes and the branch will also offer checking and deposit services, mortgages for new homes or refinancing, loans for cars and recreational vehicles, low-interest credit cards, and other services.

The building will be a modern structure with exterior facades in limestone, adobe brick, and weathered wood accents highlighted with a sweeping volume of “Texas Trust Blue” metal and glass, which will glow with blue light during the night. The interior will feature clean, bright, and polished aesthetics warmed with wood accents.

L. Keeley Construction of St. Louis worked with Oculus, Inc., on the design and will oversee the building project.

This will be Texas Trust’s third branch in Grand Prairie and 20th in the state. The branch opening is scheduled for late 2021.

“We have been part of the Grand Prairie community since 1948. We are excited to see all the recent growth and to be part of its expansion,” said Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union. “Our goal is to continue to help our members in Grand Prairie have convenient access to financial services that will help them build brighter financial futures.”