Texas Trust honored for ‘Game of Loans’

Arlington-based Texas Trust Credit Union received first place in the social media category of the coveted Pinnacle awards, from the Cornerstone Credit Union League, for its playful Game of Loans virtual game.

Last summer as HBO’s Game of Thrones was coming to an end, Texas Trust created an interactive game to play off the trendy show. The game was highly successful and received top honors for its creativity, earning the credit union a Pinnacle award.

Pinnacle awards from the Cornerstone League recognize excellent marketing, public relations, and business development campaigns that stand out among credit unions in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, Texas Trust said in a news release.

The Game of Loans was recognized as an exceptional and creative social media adventure, targeting Game of Thrones fans and younger audiences between the ages of 24 and 34. Promoted heavily via social media, players had 30 seconds to slay 10 dragons to try and win cash prizes from $50 to $100, along with special loan offers for auto loans, mortgages, and credit cards.

Nearly 9,000 people played Game of Loans, which was promoted via Facebook using a profile algorithm which allowed Texas Trust to target a specific demographic, along with a Google video display ad targeting gamers. The Facebook boost generated a 0.71 percent click-through rate.

“The goal of Game of Loans was to interact with members and prospects in an entertaining way,” said Sidney Henderson, Texas Trust Vice President of Marketing. “Not only did we generate a high level of players, we were able to position Texas Trust as a contemporary credit union that is in tune with current trends and member interests.”

Texas Trust Credit Union, founded in 1936, has more than 120,000 members. With assets of more than $1.3 billion, Texas Trust is the sixth largest credit union in North Texas and the 17th largest in Texas.

www.TexasTrustCU.org

– FWBP Staff