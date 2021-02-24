Wells Fargo Foundation donates $500k for Texas Winter Storm disaster relief

The devastating effects of several winter storms have left millions of Texans dealing with costly home damages and limited access to food and water. To help aid in relief efforts, the Wells Fargo Foundation will donate a total of $500,000 for response and recovery, including $50,000 to American Red Cross and $100,000 to Feeding America’s network of 21 food banks in the state.

The remaining $350,000 will be used to support local nonprofit efforts, as well as aid with the recovery in communities of color, who have been disproportionately impacted during this crisis, the bank said in a news release.

North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank will each receive an additional $42,500 to help aid disaster relief efforts for supplies, food and water distribution. This is in addition to the portions they will receive from the $100,000 to Feeding Texas.

“The recent winter storms caused a wide path of destruction and emotional distress, and we want our customers, employees and communities we serve across the state to know we are here for them,” said Nate Hurst, president of the Wells Fargo Foundation. “We hope our donation helps local nonprofits expand their work and facilitate an equitable recovery from the severe weather. Importantly, we also wanted some of our funding to help build resiliency for the future so communities can better withstand the impacts of climate change.”

Wells Fargo is committed to providing support to customers, clients and employees affected by these storms, including suppressing/waiving/reversing certain fees, such as late fees. Payment assistance and disaster relief options requires customers to contact the bank.

Customers who want to discuss their financial needs should call 800-219-9739.

Additionally, customers are able to make donations to the American Red Cross via online banking and mobile app via Zelle. Wells Fargo is also supporting employees through the WE Care Fund, a Wells Fargo program that provides financial grants to employees to cover unforeseen expenses caused by a disaster situation or a financial hardship that is beyond their control, the news release said.