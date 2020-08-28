102 F
Todd Mayo joins Premier Bank

By FWBP Staff
Todd Mayo

Becky Reuter, Vice President, Mortgage Banking Market Manager, Premier Bank Texas, has announced the addition of Todd Mayo as Mortgage Lending Officer, responsible for originating mortgage loans in the Dallas-Fort Worth areas.

Mayo joined Premier Bank Texas in August 2020. He will office at the bank’s Grapevine Mortgage Center.

Mayo has worked in the finance industry for 20 years and his experience includes bank management, consumer and commercial lending, as well as time as a financial advisor. He received a bachelor of arts from the University of Texas Arlington and an MBA from the Forbes School of Business at Ashford University. Mayo is a native Texan and has lived in the DFW area since 2001.

Providence Bank has 14 banking centers serving clients in various states, and through Premier Bank Texas, a full-service banking center in Grapevine. Providence Bank is a FDIC Member and Equal Housing Lender.

www.myprovidence.bank

