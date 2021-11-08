Two Texas companies, another with Fort Worth connections plan IPOs week of Nov. 8

Two Texas companies and one that could make a major investment in Fort Worth are among those planning public offerings the week of Nov. 8.

The two Texas companies are:

* Vaxxinity – Dallas, 6.7 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by BofA Securities/Jefferies. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing vaccine therapies for chronic diseases using synthetic peptides.

* Third Coast Bancshares – Humble, Texas, 3 million shares, priced $24-$26, managed by Stephens Inc/Piper Sandler. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TCBX. Business: Commercially-focused Texas bank with 12 branches. According to the bank’s website, a location is planned in Fort Worth.

Also set for an IPO this week is Rivian Automotive – Irvine, Calif., 135 million shares, priced $57-$62, managed by Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs. Proposed Nasdaq symbol RIVN. Business: Manufactures electric SUVs, vans and pickup trucks. The company is planning a large manufacturing plant and Fort Worth is among the cities under consideration.

The following is a list of other initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Nov 8

Blackblaze – San Mateo, Calif., 6.3 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by Oppenheimer & Co/William Blair. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BLZE. Business: Provides cloud storage for consumers and SMBs.

Blue Water Vaccines – Cincinnati, Ohio, 2.2 million shares, priced $8-$10, managed by Maxim Group LLC. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BWV. Business: Preclinical biotech developing vaccines for the flu and other infectious diseases.

CI&T – Sao Paulo, Brazil, 19.4 million shares, priced $17-$19, managed by Goldman Sachs/Citi. Proposed NYSE symbol CINT. Business: Brazilian provider of outsourced IT development services.

Expensify – Portland, Ore., 9.7 million shares, priced $23-$25, managed by JP Morgan/Citi. Proposed Nasdaq symbol EXFY. Business: Provides a cloud-based expense management software platform for SMBs.

FlexEnergy Green Solutions – Portsmouth, N.H., 3.9 million shares, priced $8-$10, managed by Roth Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FLXE. Business: Makes turbine systems and heat exchangers.

Hertz Global Holdings – Estero, Fla., 37.1 million shares, priced $25-$29, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HTZ. Business: Provides vehicle rental service.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings – Chico, Calif., 5.8 million shares, priced $16-$19, managed by Goldman Sachs/BofA Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LVLU. Business: Operates an online store for women’s apparel and accessories.

Mynaric – Gilching, Germany, 4 million shares, priced at $17.48, managed by Credit Suisse/Jefferies. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MYNA. Business: German maker of laser technologies for aerospace communications networks.

Nu Holdings – Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, 289.2 million shares, priced $10-$11, managed by Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs. Proposed NYSE NU. Business: Leading digital banking platform serving Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

Weave Communications – Lehi, Utah, 5 million shares, priced $25-$28, managed by Goldman Sachs/BofA Securities. Proposed NYSE symbol WEAV. Business: Provides a customer communication and engagement platform for SMBs. – Fort Worth Business Press staff contributed to this report.