Wednesday, October 28, 2020
UMB: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
UMB: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
UMB: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $73.1 million.The bank, based in Kansas...
Read more
AP News


KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $73.1 million.
The bank, based in Kansas City, Missouri, said it had earnings of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.59 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $310 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $304.2 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290.7 million.

UMB shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $56.42, a fall of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UMBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UMBF

