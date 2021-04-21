UMB partners with EVERFI to offer financial education

As part of National Financial Capability Month in April, UMB has announced a strategic partnership with EVERFI to offer financial educational playlists through UMB’s online Financial Education Center.

EVERFI offers a digital learning platform that leverages scalable technology to build innovative, impactful education networks that empower people and transform communities. UMB said.

Statistics show 78% of adults wish they had more information readily available when making financial decisions.

The also show 65% of Americans believe schools should provide financial education but only 21 states currently require high school students to complete a personal finance course. Only 3.9% of students from low-income schools were required to take a personal finance class, compared to nearly 17% nationwide.

“UMB listened to the financial education needs from our associates, customers and communities and is offering a robust solution through its online Financial Education Center,” the company said in a news release.

UMB offers an interactive financial education platform designed to provide consumers with the tools and personalized knowledge necessary to make informed financial decisions through EVERFI. The resources are free to customers and the community and is an extension of the bank’s financial inclusion efforts, the news release said.

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City. UMB operates banking and wealth management centers throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas.

https://www.umb.com/personal-banking/products-and-services/financial-education