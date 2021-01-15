Valliance Bank names Shelby Bruhn chief lending officer

Valliance Bank, a leading provider of tailored financial solutions for business owners and executives, announced that Shelby Bruhn has been elected as chief lending officer and executive vice president by the board of directors.

Bruhn joined Valliance Bank in 2016 and has more than 20 years of banking experience. He has served as the Texas market president and commercial lender for Valliance Bank. He will oversee management of the bank’s loan portfolio, lending staff, and the strategic goals for the loan department, the bank said in a news release.

“Shelby brings a diverse knowledge and expertise of lending, a capacity to lead, and a welcome perspective on the bank’s lending portfolio,” said Alicia Wade, president and chief operating officer of Valliance Bank. “The board and I have every faith that he will carry forth the goals and objectives of our strategic plan and mission with proficiency and dignity.”

Valliance Bank has assets totaling over $540 million with five locations in Oklahoma and Texas in addition to its virtual bank V.BANK.

“We have an amazing team providing meaningful relationships, and tailored financial solutions to our clients,” Bruhn said in the announcement. “I am humbled and eager to take on a wider scope of duties and look forward to working collectively to continue to deliver on our brand promise of ‘We Bring the Bank to You.’ ”

Bruhn is a committee member of the Government Relations Council for the Texas Bankers Association, chair-elect of the Northeast Leadership Forum and treasurer of the Northeast Leadership Forum Foundation. He is an at-large board member of the Pro Players Foundation, a member of the Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate, the Real Estate Council of Greater Fort Worth, the Tarrant County Bankers Association, and is an alumnus of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Colorado in Boulder.