Vantage Bank expands Fort Worth presence, moves executive offices to Museum Place

Vantage Bank will relocate its Fort Worth executive offices to Two Museum Place, a high-profile office development in the heart of the museum district.

The move from 777 Taylor St. is part the bank’s plan to expand its presence in North Texas and signifiies its growing investment in and commitment to the Fort Worth businesses it serves, the bank said in a news release.

Vantage Bank will renovate the fourth floor of Two Museum Place with a long-term goal of expanding within the building, adding a branch, offices and meeting rooms, the release said. The renovated space will be occupied by the company’s Fort Worth-based C-Suite executives, including CEO Jeff Sinnott and Rafa Garza, vice chairman of the board, as well as the bank’s treasury management and human resources departments.

The Museum Place facility will be Vantage Bank’s third location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The bank has a total of 22 branches in Texas.

“We have a strong executive presence here in the Fort Worth area and have been looking for a location where we can continue to grow and enhance the services that we offer to our expanding customer base here in North Texas,” said Sinnott. “This office will be unlike anything we have done before, utilizing a modern, flexible space concept that offers our teams work-area options. It will serve as a model for future renovations at other Vantage Bank offices across the state.”

Renovations and relocation are expected to be completed in about a year.

About Vantage Bank:

Vantage Bank expanded to Fort Worth in 2019. Founded in 1923, Vantage is a family-owned, community-based financial institution headquartered in San Antonio, with deep roots in the border regions of the state. The bank has full-service banking centers in the Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, Laredo, El Paso, Fort Worth, Hondo, and Refugio. More information is available at https://www.vantage.bank/