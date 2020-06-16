Veritex Bank adds two to management team

James D. Recer has joined Veritex Community Bank as senior executive vice president and chief banking officer. Recer brings over 30 years of banking experience to Veritex Bank’s senior executive management team, the bank said in a news release.

Recer has served in executive level positions at a some of Texas’ largest banks, including executive vice president at Bank of America, senior managing director and senior executive vice president at BBVA/Compass where he implemented numerous commercial lending disciplines, and executive managing director for Specialty Banking at Texas Capital Bank.

James Recer



“Veritex is well respected and highly regarded by both its clients and competitors. The bank has a great foundation for growth and is well-positioned to thrive in both the DFW and Houston marketplaces. I am excited to be a part of Veritex’s continued growth,” Recer said in the announcement.



Cara McDaniel has been named senior executive vice president and chief HR/Talent Officer at Veritex Community Bank. McDaniel brings over 20 years of banking and financial institution experience to Veritex.

McDaniel has served in executive and leadership positions at a number of banks and financial institutions. For the last decade she has served as executive vice president, Human Resources and Talent Strategy at Texas Capital Bank. Prior to that she held the position of national head of human resources for Citi’s U.S. Commercial Bank.

“Veritex is a strong bank with an even stronger culture. The bank has a genuine love for its people and the communities it serves. I am confident that by putting the right people in the right positions, Veritex will not only become a bigger bank, we will become a great bank,” McDaniel said.

Cara McDaniel



“As Veritex prepares for the potential challenges and exciting opportunities that the future will bring, we need highly experienced leaders with a clear understanding of complex banking and lending operations,” said Malcolm Holland, Veritex Community Bank’s President and CEO. “Jim and Cara have that experience and expertise. They have been around for a long time and both have the on-the-ground experience we need to succeed.”

Recer graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a BBA in finance. An active member in the community, he and his wife act as Marriage Mentors in Merge, the premarital counseling ministry of Watermark Community Church. He is a member of the Dallas Citizens Council where he provides leadership on the policy issues that focus on education, mobility, housing, and quality of life.



McDaniel graduated from Texas Woman’s University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with special emphasis in marketing and finance.

She and her family take a more-than-active role in supporting their community. She currently serves as a member of the HR Circle for The Gatehouse in Grapevine, Texas, a faith-based, privately funded community where women and children end cycles of abuse and poverty and discover new paths for permanent change. Additionally, she served on the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District Bond Committee. She is a past board member of Girls, Inc., a Dallas-based nonprofit organization that equips girls with skills to navigate through economic, gender and social barriers. She is an active member of Compass Christian Church in Colleyville, Texas.

Veritex Community Bank is a mid-sized community bank serving its customers with a full suite of banking products and services. The bank has over 40 locations in Houston, Fort Worth and Dallas, Texas and a corporate location in Louisville, Kentucky. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has total assets of over $8.5 billion.



– FWBP Staff