61 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Search
Home Banking

Acosta joins Veritex board

FWBP Staff
Arcilia-Acosta Veritex Community Bank

Veritex Community Bank has added Arcilia Acosta, founder, CEO and President of CARCON Industries and Construction, to its board of directors.

Acosta is a celebrated 30-year business veteran. Her company, CARCON Industries and Construction, is a full-services construction firm based in Dallas with offices throughout Texas.

CARCON is a 100% Minority/Woman-Owned Business Enterprise that specializes in transportation, industrial, commercial and education construction.

Acosta is also the President and controlling principal of Southwestern Testing Laboratories, a geotechnical engineering and construction materials testing firm also based in Dallas.

Previous articleMartin joins Whitley Penn
Next articleAnimals moved from Texas shelters during severe weather
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,345FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,787FollowersFollow
93SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.