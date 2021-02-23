Acosta joins Veritex board

Veritex Community Bank has added Arcilia Acosta, founder, CEO and President of CARCON Industries and Construction, to its board of directors.

Acosta is a celebrated 30-year business veteran. Her company, CARCON Industries and Construction, is a full-services construction firm based in Dallas with offices throughout Texas.

CARCON is a 100% Minority/Woman-Owned Business Enterprise that specializes in transportation, industrial, commercial and education construction.

Acosta is also the President and controlling principal of Southwestern Testing Laboratories, a geotechnical engineering and construction materials testing firm also based in Dallas.