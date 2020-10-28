Veritex Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

38.6 F
DALLAS (AP) _ Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $22.9 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 46 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $87.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $75.7 million, also topping Street forecasts.

Veritex Holdings shares have declined 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $19.51, a fall of 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VBTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VBTX

