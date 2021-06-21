Veteran banker relocating to Fort Worth to lead PNC Bank’s Southwest operations

There’s a new veteran banker coming to town.

PNC Bank N.A. on June 21 announced veteran banker and longstanding executive Dale Klose will relocate to Fort Worth to serve in his role as Southwest and Mountain territory executive for PNC’s regional president organization.

The company says the move signals its commitment to Fort Worth and the region as it expands significantly across Texas and nationally through its acquisition of BBVA USA, which was completed June 1.

Through PNC’s Main Street Bank model, Klose will coordinate efforts with market leadership and locally based Fort Worth bankers to provide customers and clients in the nation’s 12th largest city with access to PNC’s full range of products and services.

Klose’s work to build on PNC’s presence in Fort Worth will include the local expansion of its retail, corporate and commercial banking businesses. Additionally, he will help lead the introduction of PNC’s full financial services ecosystem to the market, which will include PNC Treasury Management, PNC Equipment Finance and PNC Healthcare, as well as asset management, private banking and planning through PNC Wealth Management, among other specialty business areas. In his role as territory executive, Klose will continue to oversee all PNC markets in Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri and New Mexico.

“I could not be more thrilled to help lead our efforts in Fort Worth and across the territory,” said Klose. “As I have spent time here, it’s clear that this distinct community, which is growing rapidly with a strong and diverse mix of industries, will play a critical role in our continued growth. I look forward to building on our success to date in the market by expanding our team with top talent, growing our community support and introducing the full depth and breadth of PNC’s industry leading technology, products and services to our clients and prospects.”

Klose brings more than 35 years of experience with PNC to Fort Worth, and he most recently served as regional president for PNC in Kansas City and Southwest and Mountain territory executive. Prior to that, he served as chief operating officer for PNC’s Office of the Regional Presidents with responsibility for leading strategic growth initiatives, operational planning and oversight of regional client and community relations across the PNC footprint. Over the course of his career, Klose has held a number of executive leadership roles across the bank, including those in corporate banking, treasury management, international and retail banking.

“Dale Klose’s long-term and diverse experience at PNC makes him the perfect person to represent our brand and expanded presence in Fort Worth, which is a critical market for us as we continue to chart our expansion,” said Louis R. Cestello, executive vice president and head of PNC’s Regional Markets. “I know Dale looks forward to living in Fort Worth and embedding himself in this strong and growing community.”

Since entering the region in 2017, PNC has committed more than $600,000 to community organizations that support Fort Worth. Aligned with PNC’s values, funding has prioritized organizations that focus on early childhood education and meeting basic needs in Fort Worth, such as First Three Years, Educational First Steps, Childcare Associates, Read Fort Worth, Tarrant Area Food Bank and North Texas Food Bank among others. Recently, PNC sponsored the Ben Hogan Award, an annual prize given by Friends of Golf and the Golf Coaches Association of America to the best college golf player in the United States. Consistent with PNC’s 175 year history in markets across the country, the bank will continue to take a localized approach to help bolster and sustain the communities it serves. In Fort Worth, PNC will continue to prioritize community support for programs that promote early childhood education, social justice and racial equity, and economic development.

PNC Financial Services Group in November 2020 announced it would acquire the U.S. subsidiary of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion in cash. BBVA’s U.S. operations, which are based in Houston, have $104 billion in assets and operate 637 branches, mainly in the south and southwest of the country. That includes a major presence in North Texas. PNC expects the conversion of BBVA USA customer accounts will occur in October.