Weatherford financial company rebrands

Snow Garrett Wealth Management, a financial planning and investment management firm based in Weatherford, has recently rebranded to BentOak Capital, the firm said in a news release.



“Our firm has gone from a two-person effort in the ’90s to a team of specialists with multiple office locations today,” firm founder Wayne Garrett said. “We recognized that our brand needed to be more aligned with our culture, including the name of the firm.”

Snow Garrett Wealth Management began work on their rebranding project in the early fall of 2019 and was schedule to officially unveil its new look in March or April. That was delayed by COVID-19,

“We hit the pause button on our rebrand roll out for a number of reasons – most importantly, we wanted our primary focus to be navigating clients through economic uncertainty,” said President Brandon Garrett. “But our rebrand is more than just cosmetic. It’s about enhanced client experience and communication, so we made the decision to move forward with our rebrand to BentOak now rather than waiting for a return to normalcy.”



In addition to the new look and name change, the firm launched a new website, blog, and digital content. On the service front, the BentOak team has added additional financial planning services and deliverables. The news release said the firm is expecting to go live with a new online client portal later this year.



The purpose behind the BentOak Capital name is honoring the past while looking to the future. Wayne and Brandon Garrett are descendants of Texas frontier-era pioneers, and they wanted to pay homage to their family roots in a more subtle way rather than having their last name be the focal point.



“On the plains of the Texas frontier, bent trees served as markers or trail guides, which is the original inspiration behind the name BentOak. The ‘oak’ tree itself is strong and enduring and is a tip of the hat to our roots and our long-term vision. The name ‘capital’ serves a dual purpose – to underscore the nature of our business as asset managers as well as highlight our biggest value offering as a firm, which we believe is our human capital, our people,” says Brandon Garrett.



The firm’s ownership structure, broker/dealer, and custodial relationships will remain unchanged. Wayne Garrett is also a partner in Snow, Garrett, Williams CPAs, which is a separate entity and unaffected by the BentOak rebrand.

The team has seven certified wealth advisors and seven operations and administrative staff members.

As of July 18, 2020, the team oversees approximately $438 million in advisory and brokerage assets for their clients, the news release said.

