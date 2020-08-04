Weaver Expands San Diego, California Office

Weaver, a top-35 national CPA and advisory firm based in Houston, has announced expansion of its San Diego office.

The company moved into new headquarters Aug. 1, 2020.

From the new office at 4370 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 320 in The Plaza, Weaver will serve clients in the firm’s energy compliance services (ECS) practice, with particular emphasis on services related to California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS).

Weaver was formerly Fort Worth-based and still has a large presence in the city.

www.weaver.com

– FWBP Staff