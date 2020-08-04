91.6 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Banking

Weaver Expands San Diego, California Office

By FWBP Staff
pexels photo

Other News

News

Washington state flower shop fined $4K for mask violation

AP News -
MALTBY, Wash. (AP) — The owner of a plant nursery in Washington state has been fined $4,200 for failing to ensure a...
Read more
Entertainment

FWBP Staff -
Deadline extended for SOUNDS OF RESILIENCE grants Fine Line Group, the family office of Sasha and Edward P. Bass,...
Read more
Government

Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Tuesday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Tuesday, Aug. 4 reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 60s and a...
Read more
Business

USS Fort Worth Support Committee gets new executive director

FWBP Staff -
Hanna Bell is the new executive director of the USS Fort Worth Support Committee, returning to her hometown...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

 

Weaver, a top-35 national CPA and advisory firm based in Houston, has announced expansion of its San Diego office.
The company moved into new headquarters Aug. 1, 2020.

From the new office at 4370 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 320 in The Plaza, Weaver will serve clients in the firm’s energy compliance services (ECS) practice, with particular emphasis on services related to California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS).
Weaver was formerly Fort Worth-based and still has a large presence in the city.
www.weaver.com
– FWBP Staff

Previous articleFort Worth skilled nursing and rehabilitative care company adds two locations
Next articleNo masks, no distance: Pandemic wedding horrors for vendors
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Banking

RI issues tax refunds signed by Walt Disney, Mickey Mouse

AP News -
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island mistakenly sent more than 175 tax refund checks signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, rather...
Read more
Banking

Hilltop Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) _ Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $128.5 million.The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings...
Read more
Banking

Affiliated Bank promotes Stacy Williams

FWBP Staff -
Affiliated Bank has promoted Stacy Williams to Director of Residential Finance. Williams began...
Read more
Banking

Cullen/Frost: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Robert Francis -
SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $93.1 million.The San Antonio-based bank said it had...
Read more
Banking

Veritex Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) _ Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $24 million. The Dallas-based bank said...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX