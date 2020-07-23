95 F
Wells Fargo donates $1.8 million to more than 80 local nonprofits in DFW

By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

As part of Wells Fargo’s commitment to accelerate local giving due to the impact of COVID-19, the bank has donated through the Wells Fargo Foundation more than $1.8 million to over 80 nonprofits to support their community response efforts to COVID-19 throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to a representative.


The funding is already helping deliver critical local relief, as well as addressing the bank’s philanthropic focus areas in housing affordability ($445,000), small business growth ($195,000), and financial health ($347,500).
Among the local nonprofits in that align with Wells Fargo’s COVID-19 relief focus areas are:


Financial Health
Family Pathfinders of Tarrant County, Jewish Family Resources and On the Road Lending
Housing Affordability
Builders of Hope CDC, Development Corporation of Tarrant County and Housing Opportunities of Fort Worth
Small Business Growth
BCL of Texas, Dreamspring and Peoplefund
Wells Fargo said the grants have focused on meeting urgent basic community needs, providing support for small businesses, and housing stability for the area’s most vulnerable populations.
– FWBP Staff

