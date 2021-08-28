Whitley Penn co-founders inducted into Texas DeMolay Hall of Fame

Whitley Penn Co-Founders Jim Penn and Glen Whitley were recently inducted into the Texas DeMolay Hall of Fame.

DeMolay is the largest fraternity for young men that helps define character under the mentorship of trained advisors, selected from the local community, the company said in a news release.

Both Whitley and Penn served as the head of Texas DeMolay during their youth and were recognized for their many contributions both to the organization and the community over their careers.

In addition to serving as the firm’s CFO, Penn is also a partner in the Forensic, Litigation & Valuation Services practice group and is a frequent public speaker on litigation and valuation topics. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Accredited in Business Valuations (ABV).

Penn earned his BBA from the University of Houston and has been instrumental in the firm repeatedly achieving the “Cougar 100” recognition from his alma mater for being one of the fastest growing UH Cougar-owned and Cougar-led businesses.

Penn currently sits on the Board of Trustees for the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children and has been a supporter of the hospital for more than 40 years.

Additionally, he has served on numerous civic organization boards throughout his career and is past Chairman of the Board of the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Chamber of Commerce. Penn is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) including the Forensic & Valuation Services Division, Fort Worth Chapter of Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants (TXCPA), as well as other professional associations.

“It is an honor to be inducted into the Texas DeMolay Hall of Fame. This fraternity helped shape my character from a young age and molded me into the person I am today. I am humbled to stand alongside many other accomplished and distinguished alumni,” Penn said.

Judge B. Glen Whitley has served as Tarrant County Judge since 2007 and presides over the Tarrant County Commissioners Court and provides leadership on issues related to policy and county services for the 15th largest county in the United States.

He is a leader on a wide range of issues including transportation, efficient government, sustainable communities, higher education, youth and children’s issues, and support for veterans and military families.

Prior to serving in County leadership, Whitley was a business owner and co-founder of the accounting firm Whitley Penn.

Whitley earned an accounting degree from the University of Texas at Arlington and has served in the U.S. Naval Reserve.

“Becoming a member of the DeMolay Hall of Fame is a true honor,” said Whitley. “To see the core values instilled by my mentorship many years ago being recognized today is a sign of the comradery and loyalty these members share with one another.”