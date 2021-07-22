Wichita Falls insurance agent appointed president-elect of health underwriters’ board

Kelly Fristoe, a Wichita Falls-based insurance agent, was appointed president-elect of the National Association of Health Underwriters’ Board of Trustees at its 91st Annual Convention, hosted virtually earlier this week.

“Kelly has spent decades supporting and leading his fellow NAHU members,” said Janet Trautwein, CEO of NAHU. “I am delighted he will continue serving on the board of trustees as our next president-elect. I am confident he will continue his excellent track record.”

Fristoe has worked in the insurance industry for 30 years, most recently as a partner and founding member of Wichita Falls-based Financial Partners. He joined NAHU in 1993 and has served in over two dozen leadership positions across his local and national chapters. Fristoe served as president of the Texoma Association of Health Underwriters from 1995-96 and president of the Texas Association of Health Underwriters from 2012-13. He was secretary of the NAHU Board of Trustees from 2018-19, treasurer from 2019-20, and vice president from 2020-21.

Fristoe attended both Lubbock Christian University and Texas Tech University. He currently resides in Wichita Falls with his wife, Jana.

“I am thrilled to be serving as president-elect of NAHU’s Board of Trustees,” Fristoe said. “I have spent three decades working to improve our industry, and I look forward to continuing that work with my fellow board members.”

The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans. NAHU is headquartered in Washington, D.C.