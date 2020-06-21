12 bars – including one in Fort Worth – closed by TABC for not following Texas COVID-19 protocols

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has suspended 12 bars for not abiding by rules to slow the spread of COVID-19. Among the 12 are one Fort Worth bar located in the Stockyard’s, The New PRs at 2411 North Main St.

According to news release from the TABC, the agency said the permits of 12 bars have been suspended during undercover investigations. Operation Safe Open is an effort by TABC agents to inspect businesses across Texas to ensure they’re following protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19. These requirements include indoor customer capacity limits of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants, along with social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers.

“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions.”

The businesses issued an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension are:

Sunday

Handlebar Houston, Houston

BARge 25, Seabrook

Harris House of Heroes, Dallas

The New PR’s, Fort Worth

UnBARlievable (West 6th), Austin

Little Woodrow’s, Lubbock

Coconuts, El Paso

Saturday

Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, Austin

Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot Icehouse, Austin

Friday