13 again: Fort Worth still growing but slips from 12th largest city ranking

For the past year, Fort Worth civic leaders have boasted about the city’s monumental growth that propelled it from 13th to 12th largest city in the country.

With a population gain of 19,229 people between 2019 and 2020, Fort Worth’s population of 927,720 residents allowed it to elbow past Jacksonville, Fla., to claim the 12th most populous city spot.

“Fort Worth’s move to the 12th largest city in the United States was expected but that doesn’t make the news any less exciting,” former Mayor Betsy Price remarked at the time.

Robert Sturns, the city’s director of economic development said the city’s population growth reflected its desirability as a place to live and do business.

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau continues to show that Fort Worth is one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation.

Nevertheless, the city reverted to the 13th largest city spot based on population changes between 2020 and 2021. Fort Worth’s population is now 935,000 people, behind Jacksonville, Florida., with a population of 954,614 elevating it back to its previous ranking as America’s 12th largest city.

Census data indicates that Fort Worth ranked third in the number of new residents, with an increase of 12,916 people between 2020 and 2021. San Antonio topped the list with a population gain of 13,626 people and Phoenix, Arizona, was second with an increase of 13,224 people.

Mayor Mattie Parker said the data shows that Fort Worth continues to be a magnet for growth.

“The most recent population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau showcase the incredible continued growth or our city, as well as many of our North Texas neighbors,” Parker said. “We’re in great company in the list of the United States’ thriving large cities, and wherever we find ourselves in that population ranking, we will continue to focus on making Fort Worth an excellent place to live, work and raise a family for those who live here today and those who will live here in the future.”

Mayor Pro Tem Gyna Bivens expressed concern that Fort Worth’s slide in the rankings might have been due to census undercounts that occurred during the pandemic.

“What is unfortunate is that these numbers dictate the federal dollars we receive,” Bivens said. “Census results that do not include all people will certainly mean we will not receive all the federal dollars we are entitled to. Without a doubt, some of those funds involve housing, education and health care.”

The same cities remained on the 2021 list of the top 15 largest cities as in 2020 but more than half experienced population declines between 2020 and 2021. New York’s population decreased by 305,465; Chicago dropped by 45,175; Los Angeles declined by 40,537.

Texas cities on the top 15 list that saw population declines were Dallas, with a loss of 14,777 people; and Houston, down 11,777 people.

Besides San Antonio, Phoenix and Fort Worth, other cities on the top 15 list that saw growth were Jacksonville, Florida, which added 4,151 people, Austin with an increase of 1,056 people and Columbus, Ohio, up 668 people.

Other highlights from the census data show: