217-unit apartment complex breaks ground in Burleson

KWA Construction, a general contractor specializing in multifamily developments throughout Texas, has broken ground on the Reed Parke Apartments in Burleson. Developer Sovereign Properties selected KWA Construction to build the 217-unit, 296,175-square-foot multifamily complex. The City of Burleson offers locals over 20 parks encompassing over 550 acres of green space and rolling hills. With growing economic development, low crime rates and outstanding schools, it is highly praised as a desirable community to live, work and play.

“The Reed Parke Apartments marks the beginning of KWA Construction’s business relationship with Sovereign Properties and our shared commitment to quality construction and high-class finishes,” said Brian Webster, President of Dallas-based KWA Construction. “We know these apartment homes will become prominent fixtures in the community and preferred by families and professionals seeking luxury and convenience.”

Designed by Womack + Hampton Architects LLC, the three-story building will feature 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units, a leasing office, 58 storage units, an eight-bay garage, carports and a seven-bay bike storage. Community amenities will also include an outdoor gaming lawn, a cyber café, fitness and yoga studio, a dazzling pool and outdoor grilling areas. The pet-friendly community will also provide a dog spa and dog park for residents and their pets. The Reed Parke Apartments are expected to be completed in May 2022 and will be located at 285 SE John Jones Drive.