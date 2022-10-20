30 things to know as the “new zoo” turns 30

As the Fort Worth Zoo celebrates the 30th anniversary of its historic public-private partnership with the city of Fort Worth – the “New Zoo in ’92 – the popular destination for local residents and tourists alike is calling attention to its incomparable naturalistic animal habitats, its inspiring education programs and its unwavering commitment to conservation.

For those who are new to the “new zoo” here is a handy list of 30 things to know about the new zoo at 30.