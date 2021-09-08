408-unit multifamily project with SMART tech opening at Alliance

A 408-unit luxury multifamily community that incorporates a modern design and SMART technology is opening in the Alliance area.

Presidium, a diversified real estate investment and management firm, announced Aug. 30 it has completed Presidium Revelstoke, a luxury multifamily community near Alliance Town Center (ATC).

“The renter’s appetite for upscale, technology-savvy apartments has been at an all-time high and Presidium Revelstoke fulfills that need. With impressive finishes, resort quality amenities and so much to do in the immediate area, Presidium Revelstoke makes it possible for residents to live beyond their expectations,” said Mark T. Farrell, President of Development for Presidium.

The three-story, 466,515-square foot development is located at 9600 Blue Mound Road. Designed with a contemporary architectural approach, each unit features 9-foot ceilings, upscale finishes, energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances and SMART technology. The SMART features relies on the latest Z-Wave technology for maximized security and connectivity, allowing residents to control the temperature, access and lighting of their homes from a wireless device.

Constructed on a 17.24-acre site, outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas, gas grills, 70” TVs and game areas, and a second-floor outdoor deck overlooking the pool area. A 10,000-square foot clubhouse and leasing center offers residents a full-size demonstration kitchen, business center with private co-working spaces, billiards room, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with a dedicated spin and yoga studio. Additional amenities include a dog park with a washing station, onsite car wash, electric car charging station and a community playground.

Presidium Revelstoke serves as the first completed upscale community in Presidium’s three-part, 1,100-unit development plan in ATC. Presidium Berkshire, a 352,000-square-foot, 340-unit luxury apartment community will be the second Presidium delivery to the area and broke ground early this year. The third part of this development plan will be an adjacent, yet-to-be-announced project with up to 350 multifamily units.

“Our three-part development plan is positioned near an influx of existing retail, restaurants and entertainment that will be easily accessible for our residents. The area, which services the surrounding North Fort Worth communities, is rapidly revitalizing and has a promising future,” said Farrell.

Presidium engaged O’Brien Architects to design the property, Kimley-Horn as the civil engineering firm and Provident General Contractors as the builder.

www.presidiumrevelstoke.com.