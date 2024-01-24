61 Osteria: Popular restaurant celebrates first anniversary with expansion, ‘Italian happy hour’

Renowned restaurateur Adam Jones’ 61 Osteria, the elegant and innovative Italian eatery in downtown Fort Worth, is celebrating its first full year in business by adding two new rooms for private events and stirring up a little fun: a $10 “Aperitivo Hour” every afternoon.

“It’s like an Italian happy hour, with your choice of wine – bubbles, white or red – or a cocktail or spritz and a chef-prepared snack – for $10,” said Jones, who operates 61 Osteria with business partner and award-winning chef Blaine Staniford.

Aperitivo Hour runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. seven days a week and is now underway ahead of the restaurant’s official anniversary on Feb. 2.

Located on the ground floor of the First on 7th building at 500 W. 7th St., 61 Osteria’s fare emphasizes fresh, locally sourced grains, flour and produce served in a classic Italian style, the restaurant said in a news release.

As the Business Press noted in a 2023 cover story about the restaurant, 61 Osteria “is not only drawing rave reviews for inventive Italian cooking but also getting major oohs and ahhs for its décor and ambiance. Many are startled when they walk in and feel as though they’ve been transported from downtown Fort Worth to New York City’s now closed but still renowned Four Seasons.

“The First On 7th building, the former home of First National Bank, opened in 1961 and was the first building of its kind in Fort Worth. Designed by Skidmore, Owings and Merrill of New York City, the structure brough an international/Park Avenue flavor to the heart of Cowtown. The makeover into 61 Osteria was done by Fort Worth’s own Ibanez Shaw Architecture, with company co-founder Gregory Ibanez as the project lead.”

“A fine dining restaurant requires that the food, service, and environment all be in harmony for the experience to be transcendent,” Ibanez told the Business Press. “Adam and Blaine are extremely sophisticated restaurateurs, bringing a menu and service vision that we embraced in the design.”

Jones said the name 61 Osteria is a nod to 1961, which was the year he was born as well as the year the First on 7th building was completed. Osteria in Italian means “place for food and drink,” he said.

The restaurant recently was expanded to accommodate large get-togethers, Jones said: “We have added a new, private dining room for large groups of 20 to 40 guests, as well as our Barcelona Room that can accommodate up to 100 for cocktail receptions, with both rooms situated in the lower level of this iconic building.”

And it won’t be long before warmer weather brings another dining option.

“Starting this spring, our wonderful outdoor patio will be open for dinner and cocktail receptions,” said Jones, who is celebrating his 47th year in the restaurant business. The patio, on the building’s south side, faces Burnett Park and is set amid a stone-sculpture garden by Isamu Noguchi, widely regarded as one of the greatest 20th-century designers.

Jones, who also owns and operates two other acclaimed downtown Fort Worth restaurants – Grace and Little Red Wasp – said 61 Osteria recently transitioned to a dinner-only business model focused exclusively on the evening dining experience.

“We want to say thank you to all the guests who have visited 61 Osteria over the last year, and we look forward to taking care of you all as the years continue,” Jones said. “Come out and see this beautiful 1961 building and beautiful dining room with excellent Italian cuisine and service the Fort Worth Way.”

Reservations for 61 Osteria can be booked online at RESY. Valet parking is available at the restaurant’s west entrance.