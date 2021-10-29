840-acre, 2,500 home project planned for Johnson County

Prophet Equity, in partnership with Terra Manna, is preparing to break ground on the first phase of Silo Mills, an 840-acre master-planned community in Johnson County. Located on Farm-to-Market Road 917 and west of the Chisolm Trail Parkway, the residential development will provide affordable quality housing within the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Cleburne and Burleson.

The development groundbreaking is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Nov. 3 on-site and will host a mix of municipal, school district, investment, and development executives.

“Three decades ago, the Dallas North Tollway began linking the northern suburbs of Frisco, Plano and Prosper with Dallas,” explained Bobby Harrell with Southlake-based Terra Manna. He explained that the Chisolm Trail Parkway, which officially opened in 2015, will have a similar impact, as it connects Fort Worth directly to Cleburne and other southwest metroplex cities.

“We’re already seeing growth along the Chisolm Trail corridor,” he said. “As such, Silo Mills is uniquely positioned to capture expanding residential demand for the area.”

Upon buildout, Silo Mills will offer 2,500 home sites. The first phase will consist of 262 sites of 50-, 60- and 70-foot lots. Antares Homes and Bloomfield Homes are the designated home builders. Model homes are anticipated for a spring 2022 opening. Prices will start in the high $200,000s.

Silo Mills will provide a variety of resident amenities, including a resort-style swimming and entertainment complex, parks and playgrounds, trails, stocked water features and plenty of preserved green space. The area will be served by the Godly Independent School District, with a new elementary school opening within the community during 2022.

“Silo Mills represents one of the first master-planned communities to be developed on the length of Chisolm Trail Parkway, that’s well south of the Tarrant County-Johnson County line,” said Ted Wilson, Principal of Dallas-based Residential Strategies Inc. and a leading new homes industry analyst. “New home construction activity has more than tripled in this area over the past four years with over 300 annual starts taking place.”

In addition to being located to the Fort Worth employment centers, Silo Mills will also be situated close to fast-growing Cleburne.

“This is a perfect time to be working on a development of this type,” said Bret Pedigo with Terra Manna. This part of the metroplex is experiencing a great deal of housing demand, and Silo Mills will deliver an exceptional quality community with affordable homes. We’re delighted to be part of this project.”